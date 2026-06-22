Evolve Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,989 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,869 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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