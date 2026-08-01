ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 54,526 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 3.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $99,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $57,330,000 after buying an additional 472,475 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $645.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $114.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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