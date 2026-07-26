FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDS

Key Headlines Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: FactSet said Curi adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. FactSet (FDS) Expands Insurance Reach As Curi Adopts Its Portfolio Analytics Suite

FactSet said adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including FY2026 , FY2027 , and FY2028 , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including , , and , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both EPS and revenue , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient.

The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both and , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ estimate changes for individual quarters were mixed, with some near-term revisions slightly lower and others higher, so the impact is more incremental than transformative.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $254.61 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $424.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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