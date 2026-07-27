Family Manage LLC Buys Shares of 9,594 AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Family Manage LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,594 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 878.6% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 393.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1%

AMETEK stock opened at $242.10 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.61 and a 52 week high of $244.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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