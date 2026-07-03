Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,048 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is part of the newly launched Global Stablecoin Initiative/Open USD effort alongside Visa, Mastercard, and BNY, which could expand its role in mainstream digital payments and stablecoin infrastructure. Article Title

Coinbase is part of the newly launched Global Stablecoin Initiative/Open USD effort alongside Visa, Mastercard, and BNY, which could expand its role in mainstream digital payments and stablecoin infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Crypto-linked stocks, including Coinbase, are participating in a broader bounce across the sector, helping sentiment after weakness in recent weeks. Article Title

Crypto-linked stocks, including Coinbase, are participating in a broader bounce across the sector, helping sentiment after weakness in recent weeks. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase Ventures was named as a backer of Venice AI’s new funding round, reinforcing Coinbase’s ongoing exposure to venture investing themes, though the direct stock impact appears limited. Article Title

Coinbase Ventures was named as a backer of Venice AI’s new funding round, reinforcing Coinbase’s ongoing exposure to venture investing themes, though the direct stock impact appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made headlines with comments on U.S. debt, fiscal safeguards, and AI/cybersecurity, but these were mostly policy and opinion pieces rather than direct business updates. Article Title

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made headlines with comments on U.S. debt, fiscal safeguards, and AI/cybersecurity, but these were mostly policy and opinion pieces rather than direct business updates. Negative Sentiment: One analysis argued Coinbase is “further losing its grip,” reflecting concern that competitive pressure and shifting stablecoin economics could weigh on long-term growth. Article Title

One analysis argued Coinbase is “further losing its grip,” reflecting concern that competitive pressure and shifting stablecoin economics could weigh on long-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Another report noted the Coinbase Premium has stayed negative, a sign that U.S. Bitcoin demand remains softer than on global venues and may temper trading enthusiasm. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.48 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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