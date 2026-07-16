Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 653,170 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 335.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 653,170 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after buying an additional 4,087,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,994,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,394,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $601,687,000 after acquiring an additional 125,534 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on F. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.72.

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About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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