Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,150 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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