First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.56.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $272.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and AI remain the primary bullish catalysts. Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Amazon’s AI Story Is Bigger Than You Think

Coverage highlights accelerating AWS growth, strong demand for AI infrastructure, and management’s view that much of AWS capacity is committed through 2028. Investors are increasingly seeing Amazon’s AI spending translate into cloud revenue and profits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Wall Street’s Bullish Views on Amazon

Amazon was included in Zacks’ Strong Buy and momentum lists, while reports cited analyst upgrades and price targets above the current trading range. The bullish case is supported by second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, 19.6% year-over-year growth, and a significant earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Zoox is moving toward commercialization. Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Amazon’s Zoox to Start Paid Robotaxi Rides

Amazon’s self-driving unit received approval for driverless vehicles and plans to begin paid robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on August 10. The launch provides a potential long-term growth option beyond retail, cloud, and advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment boosted reported results. Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Amazon’s Anthropic-Related Gain

Second-quarter net income included approximately $53.4 billion in largely non-operating gains tied to Anthropic investments. The gain validates the strategic value of Amazon’s AI holdings, but it is not recurring operating profit and may make underlying earnings comparisons less clear. Negative Sentiment: Jeff Bezos’ planned sale is weighing on sentiment. The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Jeff Bezos Amazon Share Sale

The founder disclosed plans to sell 15 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion under a pre-arranged trading plan. Amazon executive Douglas Herrington also sold 1,000 shares, adding to supply concerns after the stock reached record levels. Negative Sentiment: Legal and spending risks remain. An appeals court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping agents to access Amazon’s platform, while New Jersey sued Amazon over alleged anticompetitive treatment of delivery contractors. Separately, the company’s large AI data-center commitments and capital-spending plans raise concerns about returns and free cash flow.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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