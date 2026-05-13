First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,500 Shares of Materion Corporation $MTRN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Materion worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,418,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 116,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,779,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.03. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm's revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion's payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Materion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 310 shares in the company, valued at $49,600. This represents a 49.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 8,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,392.07. This represents a 35.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,548,444. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Further Reading

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