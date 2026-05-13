Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Perella Weinberg Partners logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Eagle Investment Management increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, ending with 583,848 shares worth about $10.1 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with hedge funds and other investors holding 41.07% of PWP’s shares, while insider ownership stands at 26.10%.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $23.50, while the company also recently reported earnings and revenue below estimates and announced a $0.07 quarterly dividend.
  • Interested in Perella Weinberg Partners? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,848 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 116,056 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,510 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,019,985.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,992.08. The trade was a 41.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.82 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perella Weinberg Partners's payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Perella Weinberg Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perella Weinberg Partners wasn't on the list.

While Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines