First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,848 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 116,056 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,510 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,019,985.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,992.08. The trade was a 41.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.82 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perella Weinberg Partners's payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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