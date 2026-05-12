First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $180.89 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488,959 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 1,105,575 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Pan American Silver worth $180,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pan American Silver's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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