First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,469 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Benchmark Electronics worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $561,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $1,977,191.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,092.82. The trade was a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,797 shares of company stock worth $2,595,209 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 1.28. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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