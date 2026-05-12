First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025,829 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Analog Devices worth $549,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $428,992,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5%

ADI opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $422.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $347.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 80.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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