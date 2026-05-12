First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 31,947 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,222 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,947 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FormFactor worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FormFactor by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in FormFactor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,007,278.80. The trade was a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Brewer sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $779,701. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,947 shares of company stock worth $4,062,855. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Itau BBA Securities raised FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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