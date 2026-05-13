First National Advisers LLC Sells 28,062 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

First National Advisers LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,062 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ZTS opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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