First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires Shares of 14,720 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,720 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

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Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $180.66 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.52 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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