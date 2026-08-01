First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 18,366 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Cytokinetics worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $765,538,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $370,139,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $236,328,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $194,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $98,294,000 after purchasing an additional 384,469 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Truist Financial set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Insider Activity

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Sung Lee sold 1,112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $97,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,171.59. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $282,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,962.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,679 shares of company stock worth $9,396,849. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cytokinetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: UK approval and reimbursement support: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorized MYQORZO® (aficamten) across the United Kingdom for eligible adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. NICE also recommended aficamten for use in England and Wales, potentially expanding access to roughly 6,600 NHS patients. Commercial availability is expected later this year, creating a potential new revenue stream. Cytokinetics wins UK approval, NICE backing for heart disease drug

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorized MYQORZO® (aficamten) across the United Kingdom for eligible adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. NICE also recommended aficamten for use in England and Wales, potentially expanding access to roughly 6,600 NHS patients. Commercial availability is expected later this year, creating a potential new revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Encouraging clinical evidence: The UK decisions were supported by the phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM trial, in which aficamten significantly improved peak oxygen uptake versus placebo. This strengthens the commercial case for the company’s lead cardiovascular drug. Cytokinetics announces MHRA authorization and NICE guidance

The UK decisions were supported by the phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM trial, in which aficamten significantly improved peak oxygen uptake versus placebo. This strengthens the commercial case for the company’s lead cardiovascular drug. Positive Sentiment: Generally favorable analyst view: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with a reported average price target near $99.90, above recent trading levels. Some firms have set targets between $105 and $118. Cytokinetics receives Moderate Buy consensus rating

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with a reported average price target near $99.90, above recent trading levels. Some firms have set targets between $105 and $118. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: Analysts expect CYTK could exceed estimates in its upcoming second-quarter report. However, Cytokinetics remains unprofitable, and its prior quarter reported a loss of $1.67 per share despite revenue exceeding expectations. Cytokinetics earnings expectations

Analysts expect CYTK could exceed estimates in its upcoming second-quarter report. However, Cytokinetics remains unprofitable, and its prior quarter reported a loss of $1.67 per share despite revenue exceeding expectations. Negative Sentiment: Continued insider selling: EVP Andrew Callos sold 14,000 shares worth approximately $1.12 million, reducing his ownership by 19.3%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, limiting its value as a discretionary bearish signal, but it follows a broader pattern of insider sales without reported purchases in recent months. SEC insider trading filing

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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