First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 65,996 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Trimble worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Trimble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

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