First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,132 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 48,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of PTC worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 2,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $600.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. PTC's revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting PTC

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. PTC Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and cash flow remained strong. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets.

Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets. Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchases supported the stock. PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results.

PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly exceeded some analyst estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed expectations and declined year over year. Revenue was approximately $600 million, below the roughly $612 million consensus estimate and down 6.8% from the prior-year period. PTC’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $630–$690 million also brackets consensus near $657 million, while the EPS range of $1.63–$2.21 includes estimates of $1.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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