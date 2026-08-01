First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.52 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,457 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 172,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $409.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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