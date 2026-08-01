First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,546,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Diversified Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company's stock.

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Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of DEC opened at $13.45 on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $972.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Diversified Energy's payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diversified Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Diversified Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Further Reading

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