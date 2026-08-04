First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 43,755 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 543.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $189.92. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CRCL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Circle Internet Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 34,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,730,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 666,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,545,955.40. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 56,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $4,660,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,342,316.47. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,897,229 shares of company stock valued at $149,839,667. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

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