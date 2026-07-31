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First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors cut its SMCI position by 32.1% in the first quarter, selling 293,577 shares and retaining 620,539 shares valued at approximately $14.1 million. Institutional investors collectively own 84.06% of the company.
  • Supermicro’s new AI rack portfolio supports its growth prospects in data-center infrastructure, while quarterly revenue rose 122.7% year over year and EPS exceeded estimates despite revenue falling short of expectations.
  • Investor sentiment remains mixed: analysts’ consensus rating is “Hold” with a $39.21 average price target, while an ITC patent investigation, competitive concerns and anticipated earnings volatility pose risks.
  • Interested in Super Micro Computer? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,539 shares of the company's stock after selling 293,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,889.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,780 shares of the company's stock worth $92,872,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 62.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: New AI rack portfolio supports growth prospects: Supermicro announced ten precision-engineered AI rack models designed for high-density data centers, liquid cooling, faster deployment, and greater compute capacity. The company said the racks can support static loads exceeding 5,500 pounds and enable same-day data-center integration. The announcement reinforces Supermicro’s positioning in the expanding AI infrastructure market. Supermicro Expands DCBBS with Precision-Engineered AI Rack Series
  • Positive Sentiment: Valuation may attract bargain hunters: One analysis argued that SMCI appears undervalued after its recent selloff, potentially encouraging investors who see the decline as excessive relative to the company’s long-term AI-server opportunity. Is Super Micro Computer a Bargain?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Analysts expect substantial volatility around Supermicro’s upcoming results, with estimates suggesting the report could trigger an approximately 18% stock move. Investors will be watching revenue growth, margins, AI-server demand, and forward guidance. Super Micro's Next Earnings Could Trigger an 18% Stock Swing
  • Negative Sentiment: Patent investigation adds legal risk: The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into alleged infringement of Netlist memory patents. Potential trade remedies, including import restrictions, could disrupt shipments or increase costs if Supermicro is found liable. Super Micro Faces ITC Patent Investigation
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst and competitive concerns remain: Recent coverage highlighted underperformance versus peers and bearish analyst views following a sharp selloff, keeping sentiment fragile despite the latest product announcement. Analysts Sour on Super Micro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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