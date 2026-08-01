First Trust Advisors LP Sells 172,126 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 172,126 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $522,850,000 after purchasing an additional 155,857 shares during the period. Sandro Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 189,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,913,826,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $153.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here