First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,908 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 23,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,391.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,275.79. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,023.05 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here