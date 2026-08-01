First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,752 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,201,000 after buying an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 728,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $194,950,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $132,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,643,000 after purchasing an additional 342,821 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Leasing and Capital Markets drove the recovery. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Jones Lang Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Leasing & Capital Markets

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. JLL targets $24.60-$25.90 adjusted EPS for 2026

JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive. Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Barclays Raises Jones Lang LaSalle Price Target

Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling pressure may be tempering enthusiasm. One valuation model characterized JLL as overvalued despite a strong fundamental score. In addition, reported insider activity over the past six months consisted of sales rather than purchases, which can reinforce caution while the stock trades near its 52-week high. Jones Lang LaSalle Stock and GF Value Analysis

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.6%

JLL stock opened at $355.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.51 and a 200-day moving average of $317.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.83 and a fifty-two week high of $365.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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