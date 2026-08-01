FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of FirstCash worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company's stock worth $46,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company's stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FirstCash by 67.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,121,980.86. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $2,284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,846 shares in the company, valued at $32,181,902.54. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,004 in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

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FirstCash Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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