FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,252 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 327,004 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy's payout ratio is 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,571.40. This trade represents a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,827.84. This trade represents a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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