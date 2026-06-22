Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $18.14 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,319 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Oracle were worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.23. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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