Fisher Funds Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Fisher Funds Management LTD lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 147,952 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.67 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here