Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,506 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the technology company's stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $394.29 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $332.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,637,407. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,184,537.92. This trade represents a 36.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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