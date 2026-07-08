Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,431 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $402.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.55 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 369.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.52.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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