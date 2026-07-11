Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139,928 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 233,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Ford Motor worth $105,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.8%

F traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 47,055,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,879,128. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.77.

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About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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