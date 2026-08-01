Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Stock Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Franklin Electric worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 40.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $93,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $622.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Franklin Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,647 shares of company stock worth $1,486,326. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report).

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