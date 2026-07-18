FSA Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

FSA Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 35,771 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 788 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.82 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.35, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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