Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 9,646 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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