Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $1,133.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,039.84 and a 200 day moving average of $875.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.30 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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