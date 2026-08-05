GAMMA Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results decisively exceeded expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.41 versus the $0.34 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, ahead of expectations near $1.81 billion. The company also reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Adjusted EPS was $0.41 versus the $0.34 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, ahead of expectations near $1.81 billion. The company also reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Commercial growth was the key catalyst: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue rose 115%. Management attributed the acceleration to strong demand for secure, sovereign AI tools across commercial and government customers. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue rose 115%. Management attributed the acceleration to strong demand for secure, sovereign AI tools across commercial and government customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised substantially: Palantir now expects approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, representing about 82% growth, and forecast U.S. commercial revenue above $3.424 billion, or at least 134% growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $2.16 billion also topped consensus. Palantir lifts guidance

Palantir now expects approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, representing about 82% growth, and forecast U.S. commercial revenue above $3.424 billion, or at least 134% growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $2.16 billion also topped consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, Northland raised its target to $200, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings surprise also forced short sellers to cover losses estimated at roughly $3 billion, potentially adding buying pressure. Deutsche Bank upgrades Palantir

Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, Northland raised its target to $200, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings surprise also forced short sellers to cover losses estimated at roughly $3 billion, potentially adding buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: A broader technology rally, record major indexes and easing geopolitical concerns provided a supportive market backdrop, but the company’s earnings and guidance were the primary PLTR-specific drivers. S&P 500 and Dow scale peaks

A broader technology rally, record major indexes and easing geopolitical concerns provided a supportive market backdrop, but the company’s earnings and guidance were the primary PLTR-specific drivers. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a major risk: Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $156 target, below the current reference level, while other analysts warned that expectations may already discount years of rapid growth. Palantir valuation analysis

Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $156 target, below the current reference level, while other analysts warned that expectations may already discount years of rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, including transactions by senior executives and co-founders. That does not necessarily signal weakening operations, but it may concern investors after the strong rally.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a PE ratio of 182.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 49.01%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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