GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. President Capital cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $361.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.92. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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