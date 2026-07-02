GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,133.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,039.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.30 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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