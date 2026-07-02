GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $1,133.65 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,039.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.30 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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