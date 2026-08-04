General Partner Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

General Partner Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.7% of General Partner Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. General Partner Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 298.6% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,937 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $372.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.92 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $355.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $379.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $3,832,277.26. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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