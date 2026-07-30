Genesis Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Genesis Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,988 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. Linde comprises approximately 2.8% of Genesis Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,176,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,820,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,318,325,000 after buying an additional 797,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,171,959,000 after buying an additional 695,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $511.17 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.17 and a 200-day moving average of $495.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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