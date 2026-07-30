Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,800 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfam LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 136,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,703,652 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Amazon Q2 Preview: Ecommerce Growth May Be Overshadowed By AWS Momentum Again

Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Amazon heads into Q2 earnings with UBS bullish on cloud growth and e-commerce margins

UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Recursive Superintelligence signs $400 compute deal with Amazon

AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Amazon stock could swing $15 after Q2 earnings

Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings.

Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow.

Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Amazon winds down most flagship AI models in strategy overhaul

The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Negative Sentiment: Short sellers have increased bearish positions in Amazon and other hyperscalers ahead of earnings. The broader selloff in semiconductors and megacap technology is amplifying concerns that elevated AI spending may not generate sufficient near-term returns.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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