Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 44,292 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,155 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 13,702,500 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $641,003,000 after buying an additional 1,015,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,575,115 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $307,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,609,641 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,965,000 after acquiring an additional 598,877 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,802,854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $224,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $210,391,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on Genpact in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:G opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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