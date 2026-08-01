Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,012 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.32% of Labcorp worth $69,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Labcorp alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Labcorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Reuters article

Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Labcorp second-quarter results

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Positive Sentiment: Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Benzinga reference

Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Labcorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Zacks market reaction

Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows company insiders made multiple sales and no purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind, although the transactions do not necessarily reflect management’s outlook. Quiver Quantitative report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $352.00 price target on Labcorp in a research note on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Labcorp

Labcorp Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $309.47 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $274.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.52 and a 1-year high of $316.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Labcorp's payout ratio is 25.51%.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Labcorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Labcorp wasn't on the list.

While Labcorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here