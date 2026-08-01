Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,522 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $38,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand produced record results: Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. TER Q2 Deep Dive: AI Demand Drives Growth Across Semiconductor Test and Robotics

Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook supports continued momentum: Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Teradyne Beats Q2 Expectations As AI Chip Demand Lifts Q3 Outlook

Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Positive Sentiment: Robotics also contributed to growth: Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Teradyne Robotics revenue rises 33% year over year in Q2

Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment improved: Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Teradyne Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Investor consideration: The strong results have reinforced Teradyne’s AI-growth narrative, though the Morgan Stanley “Equal Weight” stance indicates that some analysts may view the improved outlook as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $387.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $367.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average of $337.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $487.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 25.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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