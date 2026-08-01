Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,694 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 78,836 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Lam Research were worth $111,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and outlook: Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. LRCX Q4 Earnings Beat on NAND and Customer Support Strength

Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key catalysts: Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. This Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Memory Boom

Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: China memory concerns may be overstated: Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Tech specialist explains why China memory fears are overblown

Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain broadly constructive but targets are mixed: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Needham Raises Lam Research EPS Estimates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are overhangs: After rising roughly 3.9 times over five years and trading at a high earnings multiple, LRCX may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Reported insider activity shows sales rather than purchases over the past six months, reinforcing caution around current valuation. Has Lam Research Fallen Far Enough to Look Like a Bargain?

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $293.15 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $340.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.47. The company has a market cap of $366.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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