Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $181.13 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,479 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 63,978 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $181,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $457.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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