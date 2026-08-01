Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Visa Inc. $V

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,805 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Visa were worth $97,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Ritter Alpha LP purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 87.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 364,521 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $110,173,000 after buying an additional 169,729 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 71,168 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $20,902,561.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,140.14. The trade was a 53.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Clear Str upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $366.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $341.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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